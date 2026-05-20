Lavrov: Iran Has Full Right to Enrich Uranium for Peaceful Purposes

ABNA24 - Russia’s Foreign Minister emphasized that Iran has the full right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes.

Sergey Lavrov said on Monday during a press conference on Iran that the country is entitled to fully carry out uranium enrichment for peaceful applications.

Regarding the second phase of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, he added that the issue concerns only Russia and Iran and no other party.

Sergey Lavrov also stressed the success of negotiations between Iran and the United States.



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