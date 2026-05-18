Iran Warns of ‘Regretful Response’ as Armed Forces Ready for Any New U.S.–Israeli Attack

Talaei-Nik issued the warning on the sidelines of a ceremony in the City of Rey, commemorating former Defense Minister Major General Aziz Nasirzadeh and his companions, who were martyred in a terrorist attack by the United States and the Zionist regime during their recent imposed war on Iran.

He said the unprovoked war on Iran had exposed the weakness of the United States, with most nations and governments now realizing the collapse of the American hegemony and declining unilateralism.

Referring to the consequences of the war on Iran, Talaei-Nik said that US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are, today, regarded by the free people worldwide as the most hated humanoid elements on earth, for the crimes they committed in Iran and elsewhere.

He further said that the world has taken a leap, relying on the Ramadan War and the brave resistance and defense of the Iranian nation, so that multilateralism replaces American unilateralism.

He continued by paying tribute to Martyr General Nasirzadeh, saying he had a groundbreaking performance in all areas during his 18 months in the Defense Ministry, especially in the production of military equipment.

The Defense Ministry spokesperson added that the martyred general's comrades and colleagues are determined to continue the glorious path of slain commanders, with the same faith and passion.



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