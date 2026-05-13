Over 5,000 Extremist Settlers Including Criminal Smotrich Storm Joseph’s Tomb Under Heavy Military Protection

ABNA24 - Thousands of Israeli settlers stormed Joseph’s Tomb east of the city of Nablus early Wednesday under heavy protection from Israeli occupation forces.

Israeli forces were deployed across several areas to secure the settlers’ incursions, occupied the rooftops of homes, and imposed a closure on the city after setting up military checkpoints.

Local sources said more than 5,000 settlers entered Joseph’s Tomb including far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and members of the Israeli Knesset.

In a separate incident, Israeli forces arrested a young Palestinian man after raiding his home in the Khallet al-Amoud neighborhood of the city.



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