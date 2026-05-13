Lebanese Hezbollah Outsmarts Israel with $300 Drones

ABNA24 - In southern Lebanon, Hezbollah is rewriting the rules of asymmetric warfare. Using drones that cost just $300–$400, the group has struck “Israeli” troops, tanks and bulldozers with precision—demonstrating that ingenuity can outmatch expensive military hardware.

These aren’t ordinary drones. Fiber-optic cables connect each UAV to its operator, making them immune to jamming. First-person-view [FPV] controls allow fighters to guide the drones directly from video feeds, detonating explosives with deadly accuracy.

The drones have successfully killed “Israeli” troops, destroyed equipment and forced the “Israeli” military to reconsider its “defensive” strategies in southern Lebanon. Even the “Israeli” entity’s multi-billion-dollar Iron Dome struggles to stop them.

The drones are locally made using 3D printing and commercially available electronics, allowing Hezbollah to maintain sophisticated capabilities. Lessons from the Ukraine war have further sharpened their tactics, improving targeting and battlefield efficiency.

Beyond the battlefield, the drones serve a psychological and propaganda purpose, with Hezbollah releasing footage spliced with golden eagles and inspirational music under the title We Will Hunt You Down.

Videos released by Hezbollah show careful planning and psychological impact, capturing strikes on tanks and soldiers while reinforcing the Resistance group’s image as a smart, adaptive force.

Footage released last week showed one FPV drone heading leisurely towards a tank in Qantara, south Lebanon, while another films from a distance away in order to confirm it hit its target.

This is guerrilla warfare at its most effective: slow, deliberate and costly to the opponent. Hezbollah’s low-cost drones prove that innovation, strategy and adaptability can challenge even the most advanced militaries, forcing the “Israeli” entity to rethink its presence in southern Lebanon.



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