22 Israeli Ministers, MKs Urge Police to Allow Settler Storming of Aqsa on May 15

ABNA24 - 22 Israeli ministers and Knesset members signed a petition calling on the police to allow extremist settlers to storm the Aqsa Mosque next Friday, May 15, to mark the anniversary of Israel’s occupation of east Jerusalem.

The petition urged the police to enable and facilitate settler tours of the Aqsa Mosque on May 15.

Signatories included senior government figures such as deputy prime minister Yariv Levin and army minister Israel Katz, in a move seen as a political escalation against the Aqsa Mosque.

The petition proposed a plan to exceptionally open the Aqsa Mosque on Thursday evening if it was not possible for settlers to enter the holy site on Friday.

In a related context, Al-Quds International Institution urged Palestinian citizens from Jerusalem and 1948 occupied Palestine to intensify their presence at the Aqsa Mosque on Thursday and Friday to protect it against potential desecration by settler groups.



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