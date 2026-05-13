Israeli army continues to attack different areas of Gaza

ABNA24 - The Israeli occupation army continued its ceasefire violations for the 215th consecutive day on Tuesday morning by carrying out artillery shelling and gunfire attacks in different areas of the Gaza Strip.

According to media sources, Israeli gunboats fired projectiles into the waters off the coast of Khan Yunis in the south, amid gunfire and artillery strikes from military vehicles east of Gaza City.

Gunboats also opened fire towards Gaza City’s shoreline, while areas in the northeast of al‑Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza came under Israeli artillery bombardment.



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