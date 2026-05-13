Pro‑Palestinian Protesters Besiege Brooklyn Expo Selling West Bank and Jerusalem Settlement Properties

ABNA24 - Last night, hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists in the Brooklyn neighborhood of New York besieged a real estate exhibition organized by Israeli settlement companies and American entities to promote the sale of Palestinian properties in West Bank and Al-Quds settlements.

The angry demonstrations kicked off under a central chant and slogan: “Stop selling stolen Palestinian land.” Protesters shouted their refusal to legitimize settlement activity and the transformation of land looting into commercial deals on American platforms.

Organizers explained that this demonstration is an extension of a broad and ongoing movement witnessed in New York over the past few days to thwart attempts to circumvent international law by marketing looted Palestinian real estate to expatriates and American Jews.

The protesters renewed their demands for legal and administrative institutions in the United States to intervene to prevent and ban these events. They emphasized that allowing Israeli occupation companies to display “settlement spoils” in American cities represents direct complicity in the crime of ethnic cleansing and the theft of the Palestinian people’s rights.

Last week, New York City witnessed widespread protests organized by activists and solidarity groups, coinciding with a conference for companies linked to settlements that offered Palestinian real estate and land in the West Bank for sale.

These demonstrations are directed against events known as the “Great Israeli Real Estate Expo” or the “Israeli Real Estate Investment Conference,” which are commercial exhibitions and conferences organized by companies and agencies linked to “Israel.”

These exhibitions include presentations and auctions for the sale of real estate, apartments, and residential lands. The properties on display include areas within occupied Palestine, alongside projects in West Bank settlements, such as the “Gush Etzion” settlement blocs and Al-Quds.



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