Indian activist calls for Islamic unity in face of US-Israeli aggression

ABNA24 - A cultural and media activist from India emphasizes that the martyrdom of the Leader of Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, is not an end but a new beginning for unity and the defeat of enemies calling on all Muslims to maintain their solidarity in face of enemies.

Sabahat Syida Rizvi, speaking at the 3rd International Webinar of Muslim Women, hosted by the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought condemned the ongoing “American-Zionist aggressions” for destroying the dreams of children and silencing the call of faith.

She specifically referenced the US missile attack on Shajareye Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab, in southern Iran, calling the massacre of more than 160 school children as a stain on humanity’s conscience.



She asserted that the target of this attack were children, not soldiers, brutally killed.



Highlighting the resilience against US sanctions, Rizvi stated that enemies failed to understand the power and faith within believers.



She stressed a critical challenge: the lack of unity among Islamic nations saying, “With 57 Islamic countries, why should Palestine continue to suffer?” she questioned, attributing this to disunity within the world of Islam.



Rizvi concluded that a united Islamic world would possess immense power to deliver justice, urging all to put aside minor differences in face of their enemy.



/129