Pakistan to host huge ‘Martyr of the Ummah‘ gathering in Lahore

ABNA24 - Pakistani Shia Muslims are set to hold a massive gathering to honor the legacy of the late Leader of the Ummah, Imam Sayyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, on June 13, 2026, at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan.

The Martyr of the Ummah congregation is being organized and hosted by a coalition of Shia organizations and institutions across Pakistan.

The landmark event aims to pay tribute to the life, contributions, and struggles of the late Leader and his fellow martyrs, whose martyrdom triggered waves of grief, solidarity, and commemoration throughout the Muslim world, especially in Pakistan.

Organizers describe "Shaheed-e-Ummat" as the largest nationwide conference of its kind in Pakistan in terms of public outreach and diversity of participants. Alongside hundreds of prominent Shia scholars, a large number of leading Sunni clerics will also attend, highlighting the spirit of inter-sect unity and harmony in honoring the martyr.

Since the tragic martyrdom of Ayatollah Imam Sayyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, condolence and memorial programs have continued across various Pakistani cities. Multiple ceremonies have already been held in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, parts of Sindh province, and various towns and districts of Gilgit-Baltistan. However, the upcoming gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan is set to be unprecedented in scale, attendance, and national significance.

Preparations and promotional activities for the mass gathering have been underway nationwide for nearly a month, with broad public participation and a strong cross-community turnout expected at the June event.



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