Sanaa Warns Saudi Policies Threaten Yemen Peace Efforts and Regional Stability

ABNA24 - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in Sanaa, Abdul Wahid Abu Ras, warned on Tuesday of the consequences of Saudi Arabia’s continued hostile policies toward Yemen.

In two identical letters addressed to the United Nations Security Council president and António Guterres, Abu Ras said Riyadh’s efforts to advance its economic ambitions while contributing to the destruction of countries in the region in service of American interests were doomed to fail.

He affirmed that the continued delays by Saudi Arabia in advancing the peace process in Yemen were no longer acceptable.

Abu Ras stated that the current situation of no peace and no war could push Sanaa authorities toward more effective options to secure the rights of the Yemeni people and end the humanitarian crisis.

At the regional level, he warned that the continuation of the blockade imposed on Yemen since March 2015, along with the hostile actions led by the United States and its regional allies, could have serious consequences for regional stability and the global economy.

The deputy foreign minister linked these concerns to the broader tensions resulting from the U.S.-Israeli occupation’s escalation against Iran.

He also criticized the international community and the United Nations, accusing them of legitimizing actions that violate international law when they align with political interests.

The official argued that such policies contribute to worsening conflicts and push nations and peoples to seek alternative means to defend their sovereignty and rights.

Abu Ras concluded by warning that the continuation of the blockade on Yemen represented a direct threat to international peace and security.



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