Israeli Strikes Kill 13, Including Paramedics, as Attacks Intensify Across Southern Lebanon

ABNA24 - 13 people, including two paramedics, were killed and several others were injured in continued Israeli airstrikes targeting multiple areas in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health said Tuesday that an Israeli strike directly targeted a civil defense team in the city of Nabatieh while they were carrying out a rescue mission for a person wounded in an earlier strike. The attack killed the two paramedics and the wounded civilian, while a female paramedic was injured.

In a related development, two Israeli strikes targeting the areas of Bint Jbeil and Tyre killed seven people and injured eight others, according to the ministry.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that an overnight strike hit a residential home in the southern town of Kfardounine, killing six people and injuring seven others.

Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling also continued across southern Lebanon and the Bekaa region. An Israeli strike targeted the town of Sahmar in the western Bekaa after residents were warned to evacuate, while artillery shelling struck the outskirts of the towns of Mansouri and Majdal Zoun.

The agency also reported that an Israeli force advanced into the Houra–Ras al-Khalleh area near the town of Deir Mimas, where it rigged and detonated a solar-powered water pumping station that supplied the town with drinking water, causing major damage.

According to Lebanon’s Ministry of Health, the death toll since the ceasefire took effect on April 17 has reached 380 people killed, including children, women, and paramedics.



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