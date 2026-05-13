Israeli Airstrike Kills Palestinian Youth in Nuseirat as Ceasefire Violations Continue

ABNA24 - Israeli forces continue violating the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip through ongoing airstrikes, gunfire, and the continued blockade, killing one Palestinian and injuring several others.

A Palestinian was killed and another injured Tuesday evening in an Israeli airstrike targeting a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

The PIC correspondent reported that medical crews transferred one killed victim and one injured person after an Israeli drone struck the entrance of a home belonging to the Nofal family east of the Nuseirat camp.

The victim was identified as Abdul Rahman al-Shaafi, who was killed in the Israeli strike near Salah al-Din Street east of the camp.

The attack comes amid escalating Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, the death toll since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, 2025, has risen to 857 killed.

Earlier Tuesday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that two bodies and 10 injured people had arrived at hospitals across the Strip over the past 24 hours as a result of the ongoing Israeli offensive.

In its daily statistical report, the ministry said many victims remain trapped under rubble and on roadsides as ambulance and civil defense crews are still unable to reach them.

The ministry added that since the ceasefire began on October 11, the casualty toll has reached 856 killed and 2,463 injured, in addition to 770 bodies recovered from the rubble.

Cumulatively, since the start of the Israeli offensive on Gaza on October 7, 2023, the ministry said the death toll has risen to 72,742.



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