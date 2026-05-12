Malaysian Court Sets June 29 to Review Representation in Quran Desecration Case

ABNA24 - The Sessions Court in Kuantan, Malaysia, has fixed June 29 to determine representation status in the Quran desecration case involving a former university student, who faces charges over the act and related online posts earlier this year.

Judge Harmi Thamri Mohamad fixed the date to hear the outcome of the representation submitted by the counsel for S. Vikneswaran, 21.

Vikneswaran's lawyer, Muhammad Amirull Afiqq Mohamad Lokman, said the representation was submitted to the prosecution last week.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Aisyah Abdul Wahab said representation provided by the defense counsel would be forwarded to the Attorney-General's Chambers for feedback.

"We need to wait for the reply from the headquarters," she said.

Harmi Thamri said the court would set a date for case management to review the status of the representation.

He said that there would be no changes to the five-day trial scheduled to begin on Aug 3.

A representation letter is typically submitted to seek a withdrawal or reduction of the charges against an accused.

Vikneswaran, a former Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah student, was charged with defiling the Quran with the intention of insulting Islam, and using Threads to create and transmit offensive communications intended to annoy others.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The university's disciplinary committee expelled him on March 24 after finding him guilty of disciplinary offences involving sensitive 3R (race, religion and royalty) issues.



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