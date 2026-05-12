Israeli Attacks Kill Four Civilians and Wound Several in Gaza Amid 214th Day of Ceasefire Violations

ABNA24 - Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip killed two civilians and left several others wounded, while the bodies of two martyrs were recovered on Monday, marking yet another violation of the ceasefire now in its 214th consecutive day.

According to media sources, seven citizens, including a mother and her child, were wounded in Israeli artillery shelling on the Tel al‑Dhahab area of Beit Lahia town, northern Gaza.

Earlier, a child was wounded by Israeli gunfire in Beit Lahia.

In Gaza City, a young man was also injured by Israeli fire near the al‑Samer junction.

Meanwhile, emergency and rescue teams managed to recover the bodies of two martyrs who were killed last night near Gaza City’s ash-Shuhada junction.

The martyrs, Munir al‑Jatli (30) and Alaa Ayyad (31), were transferred in the morning to the Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al‑Balah after their bodies had remained lying on the ground for more than 12 hours.

Later, two people were shot dead by Israeli forces in Gaza City’s az-Zeitoun neighborhood and near the Bani Suheila rotary in Khan Yunis, south of Gaza.

This morning, Israeli tanks opened heavy machinegun fire towards different areas east of the Gaza Strip.

At the same time, Israeli military vehicles opened fire east of Gaza City, amid intense tank fire towards eastern areas of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.



/129