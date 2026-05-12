Department of Bayn Al-Haramayn equipping central courtyard with 75 air coolers (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The staff of the Between the Two Holy Shrines Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine prepared the central courtyard with 75 air coolers in anticipation of the summer season.

The administrative assistant to the head of the department, Mr. Aws Taher Mahdi, said: "The department's staff have equipped the central square with 75 air coolers to alleviate the summer heat for the visitors of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them) while they are in the area between the two holy shrines."

These works are part of the service plan prepared by the department to provide the best services to visitors and create a suitable atmosphere for them to perform the Ziyarat rituals.



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