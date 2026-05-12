Israeli Civil Aviation Chief: Ben Gurion Airport Has Become 'US Military Base', Threatening Local Airlines

AhlulBayt News Agency: The chief of Israel’s civil aviation has warned that Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv has effectively turned into a “US military base,” disrupting civilian flights and threatening Israeli airlines.

According to the Hebrew-language Yedioth Ahronoth daily newspaper, Shmuel Zakay told Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev and ministry Director General Moshe Ben Zaken on Monday that military activity at Israel’s main international airport is delaying the return of foreign carriers, and increasing ticket prices ahead of the summer tourism season.

“Turning Ben Gurion International Airport into a military base harms the return of foreign airlines and threatens the financial stability of Israeli airlines,” Zakay said.

He added that Iranian retaliatory operations to the US-Israeli airstrikes against the Islamic Republic significantly affected civilian air traffic in the occupied territories, with Israeli airlines relocating many aircraft abroad, some of which have not yet returned.

Zakay said the Israeli military apparatus does not fully understand the damage caused to civilian aviation or the impact on ticket prices and the public.

“Ben Gurion Airport has become a military base with limited civilian activity,” he said.

Zakay also warned that the situation poses “a real threat” to smaller Israeli carriers, including Israir, Arkia, and Air Haifa, because of rising operating and fuel costs and growing demands for flights.

He called for moving US aircraft from Ben Gurion Airport to military bases, saying the current situation harms not only airlines but also all Israeli settlers.

The Yedioth Ahronoth also quoted Israir CEO Uri Sirkis as saying during a meeting of the Knesset Economic Affairs Committee that the airline, which usually parks 17 aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport, is now permitted to keep only four there overnight.

He said the restrictions are pushing up airfare prices and limiting the number of flights Israeli airlines can operate.

In recent weeks, Israeli media outlets published images showing dozens of US military aircraft, including refueling planes, stationed at the airport amid continued US military support for Israel.

Israel’s Channel 24 reported on Thursday that hundreds of settlers received notices of canceled hotel reservations in the southern resort city of Eilat to accommodate US troops.

The channel said hotels informed guests that reservations from this month through November, including the summer vacation season, had been canceled.

Israeli media have also reported recently that Israel raised its military alert level in preparation for a possible resumption of war with Iran in case indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington fail.

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