UNDP plans to remove about 60 million tons of debris in Gaza

ABNA24 - Alessandro Mrakic, head of the UN Development Program’s Gaza office, has said that the program is working on a plan to remove around 60 million tons of rubble left by war in the Gaza Strip.

This UNDP plan is aimed is to reopen and pave roads, thereby improving the movement of humanitarian aid within the Gaza Strip, Mrakic told Al Jazeera satellite channel on Friday.

Mrakic explained that the first phase of the plan would be carried out at five main sites, where rubble will be dealt with using crushers, as part of efforts to clear massive debris and reopen destroyed roads.

A Gaza municipality official also stressed the importance of these UN efforts in initially leveling the roads, noting that more than 830 kilometers of the road network in the Strip were completely destroyed during the war.

However, these efforts face major challenges due to Israel’s ongoing ceasefire violations and its refusal to allow heavy machinery and equipment into Gaza.



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