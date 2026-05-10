Al‑Abbas holy shrine highlights need to researchers in field of Islamic heritage verification

ABNA24 - The Department of Islamic and Human Sciences at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine confirmed that it relies on a select group of researchers in the field of Islamic heritage verification.

The director of the Islamic Heritage Center affiliated with the department, Sheikh Qais Al-Attar, said: "The center was established in the holy city of Mashhad about four years ago, with the aim of caring for the Imamite heritage and presenting it in an accurate scientific manner."

He added that "the center is keen on attracting a select group of investigators and researchers specialized in the city of Mashhad, who possess advanced expertise in the field of investigation and heritage studies, extending for five years or more, in foreign research and heritage work."

Al-Attar explained that "the center includes a number of esteemed scholars from the Hawza and well-known authors in the field of Islamic heritage, who work on producing scientific works characterized by precision and high methodology in research."

He explained that "the center's publications are known for their advanced scientific level," pointing out that "the investigative works provided by the center are completed according to rigorous scientific standards, contributing to the preservation and revival of Islamic heritage and serving researchers and investigators."



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