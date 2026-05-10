Russia’s Largest Publisher Publishes Memoirs of Martyred Leader "Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei"

ABNA24 - A book entitled “Cell 14”, which contains the memoirs of the martyred Leader of the Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, about his exile and imprisonment during the Pahlavi era, has been published in Russian.

The AST Publishing, the largest publisher in Russia, has published the book

According to the Ibn Sina Iranian Foundation for Islamic Studies in Russia, the foundation prepared the Russian text, and edited and prepared the book for publication in cooperation with the Sadra Publishing and the Islamic Revolution Publishing.

The book was published in 2,000 copies with the investment of AST Publishing, and is now available in bookstores and online sales systems in Russia.

The original book was written in Arabic and published in Beirut under the title “Inn ma’a al-Sabr Nasrullah” and was introduced by Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, the former secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement.

This book was later translated and published in Persian under two titles: “Cell 14” and “Blood of a Heart That Turned Red”.

Now, the Russian translation of this book is also available in 256 pages to those interested in the history of the Islamic Revolution and the personality of the martyred Leader of the Revolution.

What distinguishes this book from similar books is the expression of wisdom, lessons, and admonitions that are expressed in accordance with the discussions, and each of them can be a beacon for the reader, especially the youth, to familiarize themselves with the tragedies of the infamous Pahlavi regime, as well as the hardships, bitterness, and suffering of the fighters and the steadfastness, resistance, purity, and faith of the revolutionaries. The autobiography of the martyred Leader, related images, and various indexes are other parts of this book.

AST Publishing has previously published Russian translations of the Holy Quran, Nahj-ul-Balagha, as well as the audio book of Nahj-ul-Balagha in Russian.





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