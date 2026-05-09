Iran is a massive fortress and a brave nation against US bullying - Retired US colonel

ABNA24 - A former US Army colonel has described the illegal US naval blockade as a "ridiculous show" by the Donald Trump administration that has no chance of success, characterizing Iran as a massive fortress and a brave nation standing against American-Zionist bullying and aggression.

Douglas Macgregor, a retired US Army colonel, stated in an interview that, "Iran is a brave country because of its resistance against the big bully—the US and Israel."

In a conversation on the YouTube channel of Furkan Gözukara, a Turkish academic, MacGregor added: "Therefore, everyone sympathizes with Iran, and anyone who can help the Iranians is doing so. The Iranians have prepared themselves for the next stage that is on the way."

He further discussed Iran's geopolitical advantages in the illegal US war and the Pentagon's disregard for them: "This issue [war against Iran] is always a catastrophe from a geographical perspective. Iran is like a massive fortress; it is surrounded by mountains, and to its south lie horrific deserts that no sane person would intend to advance through. No one has successfully conquered it. Alexander the Great captured part of it; the Mongols caused immense damage to gain control, and certainly eventually left. The point is, we cannot capture that place."

Regarding the failed US operation known as "Project Freedom," which aimed to secure vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz but was halted by President Donald Trump after just one day, he said: "We said we were going to control the Strait of Hormuz. How were we supposed to do that? If we are not in a position to stop everything entering or exiting the Strait, we cannot control it. The Iranians can do this because their borders are adjacent to it. They have the longest coastline along the Persian Gulf and control more than half of it."

MacGregor added, "President Trump, whether intentionally or not, has entered a special elevator to hell and is taking us with him. He has forced us to do whatever the Israelis wanted and has placed us in a very dangerous position in the Persian Gulf."



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