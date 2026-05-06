Israeli strikes in Gaza claim lives of two people, injure others

ABNA24 - Two Palestinian civilians were martyred and others were wounded in Israeli strikes in separate areas of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

A medical source said that one person was killed and three others were injured in an Israeli strike in the afternoon near the Kuwait rotary, southeast of Gaza City.

Earlier in the morning, an Israeli drone carried out a strike near the intersection of al-Jalaa–al-Ayoun streets, injuring two people before one of them was later pronounced dead.

Later in the day, the civil defense service announced that an ambulance crew in Khan Yunis managed to transport the remains of martyr Bara al-Sallout from the Balad area to Nasser Hospital, without providing further details.

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery shelled areas sheltering displaced families in southern Gaza in the morning. No casualties have been reported.



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