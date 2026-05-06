Palestinian child martyred, several injured in Israeli strike on Gaza

ABNA24 - A child was killed and several Palestinians were injured, some critically, on Tuesday evening in an Israeli strike targeting the al-Nasr neighborhood west of Gaza City.

Local sources reported that the body of a child and several injured people were brought to Al-Shifa Hospital following a strike near the Bahloul station in the same neighborhood.

Earlier in the day, medical sources announced that one Palestinian was killed and others were injured after Israeli artillery shelling targeted a group of civilians near Kuwait Roundabout southeast of Gaza City.

Earlier on Tuesday, Palestinian Mohammed Jamal al-Ghandour was killed and another person seriously injured in an Israeli strike targeting a Palestinian police security post near the al-Jalaa and al-Oyoun intersection northwest of the city.

On Monday, Gaza’s Ministry of Health said the number of casualties resulting from Israeli ceasefire violations since the truce took effect on October 11, 2025, had risen to 832 killed and 2,354 injured, in addition to 767 bodies recovered from different areas.

Israeli forces continue to violate the ceasefire agreement for the 208th consecutive day by escalating military operations across Gaza, including airstrikes, demolitions, and the destruction of homes and residential buildings in multiple areas.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip involving killings, starvation, destruction, displacement, and arrests, despite international appeals and orders from the International Court of Justice calling for an end to the offensive.

The war has resulted in more than 245,000 Palestinians killed or injured, most of them children and women, in addition to over 11,000 missing persons, hundreds of thousands displaced, widespread famine that has claimed many lives, and massive destruction across most areas of the Gaza Strip.