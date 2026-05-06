“Iran” section added to Resistance Theater Festival to honor Ramadan War heroes

ABNA24 - The 20th edition of the International Resistance Theater Festival has introduced a new specialized category titled “Iran” to its playwriting competition to highlight the nation's recent era of national defense, the festival's secretariat has announced.

The "Iran" category is specifically designed to foster the creation of dramatic literature centered on the Ramadan War and the 12-Day War, Mehr reported on Tuesday.

This initiative follows previous efforts by the festival to document the recent military and social upheavals through performing arts, the report added.

Moreover, the deadline for submitting works to the playwriting section has been extended until August 10.

Under the motto “Iran, An Eternal Stage of Resistance,” the 20th edition of the festival aims to expand the discourse of resistance and promote the culture of sacrifice, steadfastness, and justice across Iran.

The event seeks to harness the experience of nineteen previous editions to identify and support talented resistance theater artists nationwide and internationally.

The festival will be held across six main categories, Playwriting Competition, Stage Theater, Street Theater, Scientific-Research Seminar, Workshops and International.

Organized by the Theater of Revolution and Sacred Defense Association and the Cultural Foundation for Revayat-e Fat’h, the festival began its nationwide activities in late 2025 and is scheduled to be held in Tehran and various cities across the country during the Sacred Defense Week (September 22 to 29, 2026).

The inclusion of these themes comes at a sensitive time, as the nation continues to reflect on the legacy of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. His martyrdom during the initial stages of the conflict became a rallying cry for the resistance, transforming the theater of war into a spiritual mission for the Iranian people. Artists participating in the festival are expected to explore the profound impact of his leadership and the unwavering national spirit that emerged following his sacrifice.

The Ramadan War, which defined the early months of 2026, has already become a cornerstone of contemporary Iranian identity. The conflict, characterized by the 12-Day War and the eventual repulsion of foreign aggression, showcased a unique blend of modern tactical warfare and grassroots mobilization. By documenting these events, the Resistance Theater Festival aims to preserve the narrative of a nation that stood its ground against the joint aggression of the Zionist regime and the US, ensuring that the heroism of the defenders remains etched in the collective memory of the world.

The 20th International Resistance Theater Festival, directed by Mohammad Kazemtabar, will be hosted throughout Iran, welcoming audiences and artists from across the nation.



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