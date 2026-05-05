Mawlawi Fazel Hosseini: Islamic countries should avoid aligning with disbelievers

ABNA24 - A member of the Supreme Council of the Proximity Forum stated: "Scholars and intellectuals should not remain neutral in this opportunity that has arisen. They must engage in enlightenment and awareness, invite the Islamic Ummah to unity and solidarity, and avoid discord and division. The entire Islamic Ummah, especially leaders, scholars, and intellectuals across the world, must fight against disbelief.



"Mawlawi Seyyed Ebrahim Fazel Hosseini, a member of the Supreme Council of the Proximity Forum and a prominent Sunni scholar from Khorasan, said that preserving unity and integrity today is a necessity and a duty, and stated: "It is not fitting for Islamic countries to be distant from unity; because the Islamic Ummah is aware that the foundations of unity among Islamic countries are numerous. Therefore, this silence is meaningless."



Mawlawi Fazel Hosseini stated: "The enemies of Islam and the disbelievers unite with the Muslims and stand against the people of faith. This has caused Almighty God to warn us against such matters in the verses of the Holy Quran. Almighty God says in the Holy Quran: 'And those who disbelieve are allies of one another. If you do not do this, there will be fitnah (discord) on earth and great corruption'* (Quran 8:73). Those who have disbelieved are allies of one another. If you do not carry out this command, great discord and corruption will appear on earth. It is felt that this great danger is that some Muslims have allied with the people of disbelief, which is due to historical and genuine differences."



This Sunni scholar clarified: "Scholars and intellectuals should not remain neutral in this opportunity that has arisen. They must engage in enlightenment and awareness, invite the Islamic Ummah to unity and solidarity, and avoid discord and division. The entire Islamic Ummah, especially leaders, scholars, and intellectuals across the world, must fight against disbelief."



He emphasized in conclusion: "The Islamic Ummah must unite and, as recommended by the Holy Quran which says: *'Except those who have believed and done righteous deeds and advised each other to truth and advised each other to patience'* (Quran 103:3), they are those who believed, performed good deeds, and enjoined upon one another truth, patience, compassion, friendship, and brotherhood. They must be content with God's decree, for all belong to Almighty God."



/129