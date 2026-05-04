Islamic, Moral Education Must Be Integrated into Mainstream System - Malaysia's Deputy PM

ABNA24 - The president of UMNO and Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia stressed that Islamic religious education and character building should not be treated as peripheral streams within the national education system.

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, President of UMNO and Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia, called for strengthening Islamic religious education and moral values within the country's mainstream schooling system during his closing remarks at the UMNO Education Congress in Kuala Lumpur.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the goal is to produce Huffaz (Quran memorizers) who are not just memorizers of the Quran but also professionals, engineers, doctors, technocrats, entrepreneurs, and leaders. He also expressed hope that future national leaders, including the prime minister, would be Hafiz of the Quran.



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