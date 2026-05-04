Martyr Motahari, the exemplary teacher of Islamic world and reinterpretation of missions of teachers

ABNA24 - A teacher is not only a teacher of science and knowledge, but also a nurturer of human virtues and a spirit of responsibility in society. In an era when scientific, cultural and social developments are taking place at an unprecedented speed, the need for change and transformation in the education system is felt more than ever, and such a change will never be achieved without paying attention to the role of the teacher. With a love for education, generosity and foresight, the teacher paves the way for innovation and progress.

A teacher is not only a teacher of science and knowledge, but also a nurturer of human virtues and a spirit of responsibility in society. In an era when scientific, cultural and social developments are taking place at an unprecedented speed, the need for change and transformation in the education system is felt more than ever, and such a change will never be achieved without paying attention to the role of the teacher. With a love for education, generosity, and foresight, teachers pave the way for innovation and progress.



The training of creative, committed, and specialized human resources depends on the continuous efforts and struggles of teachers, and they shoulder this great mission with their capable hands. It is clear that if people want their children to have a bright future, they must appreciate teachers and pay serious attention to their key role in raising a thoughtful, capable, and entrepreneurial generation.



It should not be forgotten that school is the second home of the nation's children, and teachers are considered the living soul and beating heart of this home. Teachers shape the life path of the young people of society with their scientific initiatives and educational programs. Without a doubt, teachers strive with all their might to educate the new generation for a better tomorrow and a bright future. Their compassionate, relentless efforts, and sacrifices are praiseworthy and worthy of appreciation.



Certainly, any fundamental and fundamental change in education requires serious attention to the dignity and status of teachers. In many countries, Teacher's Day and the importance of education are celebrated. On this day, remembering the scientific and cultural figures who have played an important role in educating society and future generations is of particular importance.



Teacher's Day is known as an opportunity to honor the high status of teachers and emphasize the importance of their role in society. Teachers are not only responsible for scientific education, but also have a profound impact on the education of society as social, political, and cultural role models.



In this regard, Morteza Motahari, as one of the most prominent scientific and revolutionary figures, is a clear example of a committed and aware teacher who has been deeply influential in educational, social, and political dimensions.



This prominent figure was not only a religious scholar, but also a knowledgeable and responsible teacher who, by writing numerous books and articles, explained complex Islamic and philosophical topics. His works and writings show the depth of his thinking and knowledge, and he was able to convey profound religious concepts to the younger generation in a simple and understandable language.



Morteza Motahari began to train teachers and students by establishing educational and training centers. He believed that in addition to scientific knowledge, a teacher should also have moral and humane characteristics and, as a practical model, convey human values to his students.



Another aspect of the personality of Shahid Motahari is his political and managerial activities during the victory of the Islamic Revolution. As one of the main theorists of the revolution, he played a significant role in explaining its goals and ideals, and by writing scientific and philosophical articles and delivering speeches, he was able to make public opinion aware of the necessity of changing the educational and social system.



He believed that education should be tailored to the needs of the Islamic society and that teachers should play an active role in this direction.



Shahid Motahari believed that a teacher should have the ability to manage the classroom and be able to encourage students to learn by creating an appropriate atmosphere. He also emphasized the importance of teachers being aware of political and social issues so that they can play an effective role in raising an informed, religious, and committed generation.

His activities in the social, cultural, and political fields made him an outstanding role model for the younger generation.



His emphasis on Islamic unity and the necessity of cooperation between different social groups provided a suitable platform for the intellectual and cultural growth of society and caused young people to become more aware of their social issues and play a role as active citizens.



As a revolutionary and committed teacher, Shahid Morteza Motahari was influential not only in the scientific fields, but also in the educational, social, and political fields. With a comprehensive approach to education, he was able to raise a new generation of informed and committed young people. On Teacher's Day, remembering figures like him can inspire teachers to educate an informed and responsible generation by following ethical and humane principles.



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