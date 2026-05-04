Iranian Supertanker Breaks US Blockade

ABNA4 - A giant Iranian supertanker broke through the US naval monitoring cordon and was spotted heading toward the Far East with a $220 million crude oil cargo.



The Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) named HUGE, owned by Iran's National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC), successfully bypassed the surveillance of extra-regional naval fleets and reached Far Eastern waters.



The vessel carries over 1.9 million barrels of crude oil, valued at approximately $220 million. Navigation data indicated that the supertanker — last spotted near the coast of Sri Lanka — had employed stealth tactics and switched off its Automatic Identification System (AIS) from March 20, 2026, before continuing its journey through Indonesia's Lombok Strait toward the Riau Archipelago.



The use of alternative routes and passage through the Lombok Strait instead of busier shipping lanes reflects the growing complexity of Iran's navigation strategies in managing its energy supply chain and neutralizing US naval surveillance.



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