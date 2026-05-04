US Gas Prices Jump to $4.45 A Gallon

ABNA24 - The average cost of gasoline in the United States rose to $4.45 a gallon on Saturday, according to AAA data.Gas prices have increased by 34 cents from a week ago and $1.47 since the start of the war in Iran on February 28.



The war has choked global oil supplies, causing gas prices to surge. In California, the average price for regular gas has climbed to $6.10 a gallon.The national average price of a gallon of diesel, the fuel used in the trucking industry, has reached $5.64.



On February 28, the national average price of a gallon of diesel was $3.76.



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