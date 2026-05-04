Iran pivots trade flows to Pakistan, India, Oman as wartime closures halt UAE's Jebel Ali port

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ports in Pakistan, India, and Oman have emerged as alternative hubs for Iran’s trade flows following recent wartime disruptions that halted activity through the UAE’s Jebel Ali port, according to an Iranian shipping official.

Amid the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran, shifts in commodity exchanges and logistics have prompted Tehran to diversify routes and reduce transport costs by relying more on regional ports.

Facilities in Pakistan, in particular, are seen as well-positioned due to their geography and infrastructure to facilitate Iran’s international trade.

Masoud Polmeh, secretary-general of the Iranian Shipping and Related Services Association, said it would be inaccurate to portray Jebel Ali as the sole hub of Iran’s trade in previous years.

“It is not correct to say that in past years only a port named Jebel Ali has been the origin of commodity and logistics exchanges in trade interactions with Iran,” he said.

He noted that while Jebel Ali traditionally held an advantage due to its corridor connections with surrounding countries, Iran has long maintained logistical links with ports such as Sohar and Salalah in Oman, Karachi in Pakistan, and Nhava Sheva and Mumbai in India.

“Now, under wartime conditions, activities at Jebel Ali port have stopped, and no activity is carried out through this port,” Polmeh added.

Despite the shift, he stressed that shipping operations in Iran remain unaffected.

Iran has in recent years conducted a significant share of its imports and transit trade via UAE ports, particularly Jebel Ali.

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