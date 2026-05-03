Democratic U.S. Congresswoman: Trump is a criminal

ABNA24 - A Democratic member of the U.S. Congress described U.S. President Donald Trump as a criminal.

Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar wrote on social media on Friday, after a video of Donald Trump’s remarks in Florida was published: “This deranged rant is from a criminal who has 34 criminal convictions, has been held liable for sexual assault, and is accused of child abuse.”

In his speech in Florida, Trump repeated long‑debunked rumors about Ilhan Omar, the Muslim, Somali‑American representative from Minnesota. In crude comments, the U.S. president said: “I believe she married her brother, which is completely illegal.”

Ilhan Omar also noted: “Donald Trump’s name appears 38,000 times in the Epstein files.”

Previously, the Muslim congresswoman had stated in a message that, given the extensive involvement of the U.S. president in the Epstein case, Trump is “the leader of a group supporting pedophiles.”

The case of Jeffrey Epstein — the Jewish businessman convicted of sexual crimes and money laundering — has cast a shadow over the public political atmosphere in the United States for years.



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