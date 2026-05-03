Australia, Malaysia Muslims Collaborate to Strengthen Islamic Discourse

ABNA24 - A meeting of members of the Australian Union of Islamic Councils with the International Center for Advanced Islamic Studies was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with the aim of strengthening Islamic discourse.

In a program that reflects the evolution of Islamic institutions towards playing a global role in producing knowledge and creating contemporary Islamic discourse, Kuala Lumpur witnessed the meeting of a delegation from the Australian Union of Islamic Councils who came from Sydney with the International Center for Advanced Islamic Studies of Malaysia, the Muslimsaroundtheworld website reported.

This program was implemented in line with scientific cooperation focused on three approaches: scientific research and publication, Islamic studies and empowerment.

This meeting was of particular importance and, beyond protocols, put on the agenda the strengthening of Islamic discourse and cultural dialogue by using research tools and scientific production to serve the issues of the Islamic world.

This program has demonstrated an advanced level of cooperation between Islamic institutions in Australia and Malaysia and plays an important role in creating academic and organizational relations beyond borders.

This collaboration is part of efforts to strengthen dialogue among civilizations, while the Malaysian center works to support Islamic identity, strengthen the unity of Muslim communities, and cooperate in social development.

With this type of collaboration, the scientific contributions of Islamic institutions will become active tools in creating a contemporary Islamic discourse based on mutual understanding and tolerance, and will strengthen the role of Islamic organizations in global issues.



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