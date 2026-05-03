Pakistan Seminar Emphasizes Place of Civilization in Works of Martyr Motahhari

ABNA24 - Marking the anniversary of the martyrdom of Ayatollah Morteza Motahari, a seminar on the topic of culture was held in Multan, Pakistan, on Saturday.

It was held with the participation of the Cultural Counseling Office of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad and the House of Culture of our Country in Multan, Pakistan.

At the seminar, which was hosted by the Arabic Language Faculty of Bahauddin Zakaria University, Multan, Qari Muhammad Javed recited a few verses from the Holy Quran and Hafiz Muhammad Waqas, a doctoral student at Bahauddin Zakaria University, Multan, recited a naat.

A group of prominent professors and researchers, including Syed Ammar Haider Zaidi, Hafiz Sarwar, Osama Mahmood, Juwayriya, Ms. Sadaf Rehman, Ms. Zeib Al-Nisa, Afshan Qasim, Nazia Ashraf, Dr. Shahzad Jahaniyeh, and Ms. Tayyaba Rabbani, were present at the meeting.

In an address, Abdul Quddus Sohaib, Dean of the Faculty of Islamic Studies, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan, referred to some of the intellectual works of Martyr Motahari and emphasized the importance of the three elements of culture, civilization and civility in the formation of human society.

According to Sohaib, culture expresses the identity, customs and way of life of a nation that is transmitted from one generation to another. Civilization refers to the development, order and progress of life facilities such as education, technology and economic structures, while civility indicates the ethics, behavior and way of human interaction in society.

The speakers emphasized that these three concepts are inextricably linked to each other; culture shapes the identity of man, civilization provides the means for his progress and civility is a reflection of his ethics and behavior.

A successful and advanced society is one that balances these three elements, he stated.



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