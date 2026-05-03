Imam Al-Kadhim University's Annual Quranic Festival Hosts Women of "Zaynabiya Abaya" Project

ABNA24 - Concurrent with the annual Quranic festival at Imam Al-Kadhim University in Najaf, the graduation ceremony of the Quranic-educational "Zaynabiya Abaya" Project was held in partnership with the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine.

The College of Imam Al-Kadhim University in Najaf, as part of its annual Quranic festival, held the graduation ceremony of the "Zaynabiya Abaya" Project in collaboration with the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine. This project is an educational-training program specifically for women, designed to promote Quranic teachings and the way of the Ahlul Bayt (AS), especially Lady Zaynab al-Kubra (SA).

After completing specialized courses in Quranic sciences, Islamic lifestyle, and ethics, the students of this project successfully received their graduation certificates. During the ceremony, speakers emphasized the role of women in spreading the culture of the Quran and the Prophet's Household (Itrah) and following the example of Lady Zaynab (SA). Top students were honored with plaques and awards.

This festival, held annually by Imam Al-Kadhim University, includes Quranic competitions, educational workshops, and specialized seminars in the field of Quranic sciences.



/129