WHO presses for medical supplies into Gaza

ABNA24 - The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged that medicines and essential supplies be allowed into the besieged Gaza Strip without delay, to begin rebuilding health services on a wide scale.

This came in a post by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on X, commenting on the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, which has been under Israeli blockade for nearly two decades, tightened further in the past three years.

Ghebreyesus explained that the organization supported the establishment of a new family health center in northern Gaza, where medical services are extremely limited and large segments of the population cannot access them.

He noted that the center helps deliver health services directly to citizens, stressing that health needs across Gaza are immense.

Ghebreyesus called for medicines and essential supplies to be allowed into the Strip without delay, to begin rebuilding health services on a wide scale. He emphasized the need to remove bureaucratic barriers imposed on essential medicines and lift restrictions on access to Gaza.

Israel has imposed a blockade on Gaza since 2007. Around 1.5 million Palestinians out of the Strip’s 2.4 million residents have been left homeless after their homes were destroyed in the genocide war.

A ceasefire agreement was reached after two years of genocide launched by Israel on October 7, 2023, with US support, which left more than 72,000 Palestinians killed and over 172,000 injured.

Despite this, Israel continues the genocide through daily bombardment and blockade, resulting in more deaths and injuries, while preventing sufficient quantities of food, medicines, medical supplies, and shelter materials from entering Gaza, where 2.4 million Palestinians, including 1.5 million displaced, live in catastrophic conditions.



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