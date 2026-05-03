Eight Lebanese people martyred in fresh Israeli attacks in southern areas

ABNA24 - Eight people were martyred in Israeli airstrikes targeting the towns of al-Lwaiza, Ain Baal, and Shoukin in southern Lebanon on Saturday morning.

Lebanese media reported that the Israeli occupation army also carried out strikes on other towns and villages in southern Lebanon, including Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, Burj Qalawiyah, and Majdal Zoun.

At least 23 people were killed and several others injured in Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Friday, according to the National News Agency.

Israel has not stopped attacking Lebanon since October 2023 and has violated the November 2024 ceasefire more than 10,000 times, according to the UN.



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