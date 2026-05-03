Israeli army launches fresh attacks in Gaza, no casualties reported

ABNA24 - The Israeli occupation army carried out attacks in different areas of the Gaza Strip on Saturday, with no reported casualties.

According to media sources, Israeli military vehicles targeted the eastern areas of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

Artillery shelling also struck the western parts of Rafah in southern Gaza, while Israeli gunboats opened fire into the waters off the coast of Khan Yunis.

In addition, Israeli forces fired heavily in Gaza City’s al‑Tuffah neighborhood and carried out a demolition operation in the city’s eastern areas.

On Friday evening, a Palestinian was critically wounded by Israeli gunfire during his presence in Palestine Square in the central area of Gaza City.



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