  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Iran

Iran's UN Mission Declares 'No Limitation' on Uranium Enrichment from Legal Standpoint

3 May 2026 - 08:43
News ID: 1809071
Source: Mehr News
Iran's UN Mission Declares 'No Limitation' on Uranium Enrichment from Legal Standpoint

Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations has stated that there is no limitation on the level of uranium enrichment from a legal standpoint.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations has stated that there is no limitation on the level of uranium enrichment from a legal standpoint.

In a post on the social media platform X, the mission sharply criticized the United States, describing its record on nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament as “deeply shameful.”
 
The statement asserted that the United States, as a possessor of thousands of nuclear warheads, has openly failed for over five decades to meet its obligations under Articles 1 and 6 of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
 
The Iranian mission further emphasized that the United States should not be allowed to continue what it described as a “hypocritical and unjust approach” toward other countries on nuclear issues.
 
The statement also reiterated that Iran’s nuclear activities, including uranium enrichment, have consistently been carried out under the monitoring of the IAEA and within the framework of international regulations.

....................
End/ 257

Tags

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha