Motorcycle rally held in Iran to protest damage to cultural heritage sites

ABNA24 - A two-day motorcycle rally was launched in Iran on Thursday to protest damage to historical sites during recent military strikes, with participants set to gather at Falak-ol-Aflak Castle, a landmark reported to have been affected.

Organized by the Touring and Automobile Club of Iran, the event began at the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts in Tehran on April 30 and is being held under the slogan “Cultural heritage; the red line of history and human identity,” according to a statement cited by ISNA.

The rally, titled “Falak-ol-Aflak,” is part of a series of initiatives responding to what organizers described as attacks by the United States and Israeli regime on Iran’s cultural and historical sites. Iranian authorities and cultural bodies have condemned the damage, describing heritage assets as an integral part of global civilizational identity.

Around 40 motorcycles departed Tehran, traveling through Qom and Markazi provinces en route to Lorestan, where participants are expected to assemble on Friday at the historic fortress in the city of Khorramabad.

Falak-ol-Aflak Castle, also known as Shapur-Khast, dates back to the Sassanid era and is believed to have been built in the 3rd century. The structure has served various roles throughout history, including as a royal residence, treasury and prison, and today houses a museum dedicated to the culture of Lorestan.

Officials say areas surrounding the castle were impacted by shockwaves from nearby airstrikes, which they attribute to joint U.S.-Israeli military action.

Iran’s Association of Cultural Heritage Conservators has warned of what it described as extensive harm to historical sites, museums and cultural centers during the conflict, calling for urgent measures to assess and protect affected assets.

In a recent statement, the association expressed “deep concern” over reported destruction and neglect impacting monuments, archaeological sites and museum collections. It said the damage ranged from structural impacts on buildings to the loss of architectural elements and artifacts.

“Damage to cultural heritage, regardless of geography or political affiliation, constitutes harm to humanity’s collective memory,” the statement said.

According to Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, at least 149 historical sites across the country have been affected since the outbreak of hostilities on Feb. 28, highlighting the scale of the challenge facing authorities and conservation experts.

Organizers of the rally said the gathering at Falak-ol-Aflak aims to raise awareness among the public and cultural heritage advocates, emphasizing the need to safeguard historical sites amid conflict.



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