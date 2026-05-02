CNN reveals: Iran has damaged majority of US military sites in Mideast

ABNA24 - At least 16 American military sites have been damaged in Iranian strikes, making up the majority of U.S. positions in the Middle East, a new CNN investigation can reveal.

The damage includes high-value targets, raising questions about America’s footprint in the region, the news network cited satellite images and interviews with officials in the United States and Persian Gulf Arab states.

According to a congressional aide familiar with damage assessments, these affected sites make up a significant share of U.S. military positions in the region.

“There has been a spectrum of assessments,” the source said, adding, “From a pretty dramatic side, of the whole facility is destroyed and needs to be shut down, to leaders who say these things are worth repairing due to the strategic benefit they give the U.S.”



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