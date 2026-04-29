Indian scholar details responsibilities of Muslims amid US-Iran war

ABNA24 - A prominent Indian scholar has stressed maintaining Islamic unity as ‘an extremely important responsibility’ of Muslim nation amid the US-Israeli war imposed on Iran.Dr Mufti Syed Shah Samiullah Hussaini Bandanawazi Chisthy Quadri, the custodian of the Shrine of Hazrat Syed Shah Malik Hussaini in Hyderabad, India, has detailed the responsibilities of Muslims in the context of Iran and America conflict highlighting the impact of decisions made by major powers in escalation of these tensions.



He said, “The current global situation, especially the tensions between Iran and America, teaches us that the standard of power in this world is not merely military strength; rather, determination, insight, and steadfastness upon principles are also forms of true strength.”



He enumerated responsibilities of Muslims in amid war waged against an Islamic country, the most recent of that being the US-Israeli aggression against Iran counting:

Standing for justice and truth Respecting for human life Preserving the unity of the Muslim Ummah Acting with wisdom and insight rather than emotions Noting that political interests often dominate global conflicts Supporting the oppressed, supporting peace, dialogue, and diplomacy, Self-reformation, character building Strengthening our relationship with Allah Almighty.

The Indian scholar noted,” The conflict between Iran and America is a political reality, but the real test for Muslims is whether they become victims of division or become examples of unity, wisdom, and justice.”



He added that a mission upon all Muslims today is to speak for justice, stand with humanity, and spread the message of peace and goodness under all circumstances instead of blindly taking sides.



“Differences are natural in their place but unity is the greatest need of our time”, said Mufti Syed Shah Samiullah Hussaini and continued,” If we firmly hold onto our common values and manage our differences with wisdom, patience, and broad-mindedness, then Muslim Ummah can once again attain dignity, honor, and leadership.”



/ 129