ABNA24 - Sri Lanka's Minister of Women and Child Affairs, Saroja Savithri Paulraj, has declared that her nation stands in solidarity with the people of Iran in mourning the victims of the Minab school bombing, branding the atrocity a heinous act in flagrant violation of international law.

The remarks came during a meeting with Ali Kabriaeizadeh, Cultural Counselor of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who visited the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs in Colombo for discussions on bilateral ties and the shared grief now uniting the two nations.

Minister Paulraj pointed to the deep-rooted and historic relationship between Sri Lanka and Iran, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic has consistently stood by the Sri Lankan people in their hours of hardship and has never abandoned them in times of crisis. "The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been at the side of the Sri Lankan people," she stated. "It has never left this nation alone in its difficult moments."

The minister further extolled Iran's rich cultural and artistic heritage, describing it as a source of admiration and a foundation upon which deeper people-to-people bonds can be built.

Addressing the tragedy that has shaken Iran to its core, Minister Paulraj condemned the bombing of the Shajareh Tayyiba School in Minab—which claimed the lives of 168 innocent students—as an abhorrent crime and a brazen violation of all international norms and humanitarian law. "This was a vile and reprehensible act," she declared. "We share in the grief of the Iranian people."

The expression of solidarity from Colombo underscores a growing international chorus of condemnation over the Minab school massacre, even as the blood of innocent children continues to stain the hands of the United States and Israeli Regime. At a moment of profound national mourning in Iran, voices such as that of the Sri Lankan minister serve as a reminder that the massacre of schoolchildren is an atrocity that shocks the conscience of the civilized world.



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