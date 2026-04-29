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Hamas urges international action against Israel’s “demolition massacres” in Al-Quds

29 April 2026 - 09:52
News ID: 1807668
Source: Palestine Info
Hamas urges international action against Israel’s “demolition massacres” in Al-Quds

The Hamas Movement has called on the international community and all concerned parties to take immediate action to stop what it describes as “demolition massacres” in Occupied Jerusalem and to pressure the Israeli government to end its daily violations in the holy city

ABNA24 - The Hamas Movement has called on the international community and all concerned parties to take immediate action to stop what it describes as “demolition massacres” in Occupied Al-Quds and to pressure the Israeli government to end its daily violations in the holy city.

In a statement on Tuesday, Hamas said that the Israeli occupation authority escalated its demolition campaign against Palestinian homes and property in Al-Quds and recently delivered notices targeting dozens of commercial and residential structures.

Hamas stressed that the ongoing demolition campaign in Al-Quds represents a “blatant violation of international resolutions and norms,” calling it “part of systematic Judaization and ethnic cleansing practices targeting the holy city.”

The Movement highlighted that Al-Quds will remain a purely Palestinian city, belonging to its people who will remain steadfast on their land, confronting the Israeli aggression by all available means and thwarting schemes of Judaization and displacement.

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