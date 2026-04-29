Hamas urges international action against Israel’s “demolition massacres” in Al-Quds

ABNA24 - The Hamas Movement has called on the international community and all concerned parties to take immediate action to stop what it describes as “demolition massacres” in Occupied Al-Quds and to pressure the Israeli government to end its daily violations in the holy city.

In a statement on Tuesday, Hamas said that the Israeli occupation authority escalated its demolition campaign against Palestinian homes and property in Al-Quds and recently delivered notices targeting dozens of commercial and residential structures.

Hamas stressed that the ongoing demolition campaign in Al-Quds represents a “blatant violation of international resolutions and norms,” calling it “part of systematic Judaization and ethnic cleansing practices targeting the holy city.”

The Movement highlighted that Al-Quds will remain a purely Palestinian city, belonging to its people who will remain steadfast on their land, confronting the Israeli aggression by all available means and thwarting schemes of Judaization and displacement.



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