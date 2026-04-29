Over 1,800 Palestinian children detained since start of war on Gaza, youngest just seven months old

ABNA24 - A sharp escalation in the detention of Palestinian children has been recorded since the outbreak of the genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, with more than 1,800 minors arrested, according to a report by the Palestine Center for Prisoners Studies.

The report highlights that some of those detained are under the age of 10, describing the Israeli arrest campaigns as part of a systematic policy targeting Palestinian childhood within a broader pattern of repression.

It notes that violations have intensified significantly during the Israeli war on Gaza, with children subjected to physical and psychological abuse, including beatings, humiliation, and in some cases deliberate deprivation of food and medical care. One such case involved 17-year-old Walid Ahmad, who died in custody after his health deteriorated due to neglect.

Arrests are often carried out through night raids on family homes, involving property destruction and the forcible detention of children, who are then transferred to interrogation centers. Others are detained at military checkpoints or near their homes, including while commuting to school.

The report states that detained children are held in harsh conditions that fall far short of basic humanitarian standards, with overcrowded cells, denial of family visits, and limited medical care. Repeated raids by Israeli prison units and the use of force further compound their suffering.

Around 350 Palestinian children remain in detention, including 163 serving sentences and 90 held under administrative detention without charge. The rest are awaiting trial. Most are held in Megiddo and Ofer prisons.

In a particularly striking case, the report notes the presence of a seven-month-old infant born to a detained mother inside prison, underscoring the severity of conditions faced by detainees, including children.

The center concluded that these practices violate international laws protecting children and may amount to war crimes, calling for urgent international action to address the situation.



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