Gaza’s only oxygen generation plant at risk of shutdown

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health has warned of the danger of the only functioning oxygen generation plant in Gaza and the northern governorates shutting down. This plant is the primary source of oxygen supply for patients, especially those with chronic illnesses, as well as for local health institutions that rely on medical oxygen.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the ministry said the plant suffers from repeated breakdowns due to heavy demand and prolonged operating hours, with no sufficient alternatives available. This threatens to cut off medical oxygen supplies and exposes patients’ lives to grave risks.

The ministry cautioned that the escalating risk of the current situation signals an imminent humanitarian catastrophe, particularly as the demand for oxygen in hospitals and health centers continues to rise.

It called on all relevant authorities and international institutions to urgently intervene to bring in new oxygen generation plants and ensure the sustainability of medical oxygen supply to health facilities, safeguarding patients’ lives and maintaining the continuity of healthcare services.



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