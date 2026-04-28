Israeli Forces Intensify West Bank Violations with Settler Attacks, Demolition Orders, and Land Bulldozing

ABNA24 - Israeli violations in the West Bank escalated on Monday, ranging from settler attacks on residents south of Nablus to demolition orders targeting dozens of structures north of Occupied Al-Quds , alongside road closures and the bulldozing of agricultural land in Jenin. These developments come amid rapidly intensifying conditions that are imposing further restrictions on Palestinians.

South of Nablus, one Palestinian was injured on Monday after settlers attacked the village of Jalud. Local sources reported that a group of settlers assaulted residents in the al-Dhahr area, leaving one person with bruises who was later transferred for medical treatment.

In northern Occupied Al-Quds , Israeli forces issued demolition notices for dozens of commercial and residential structures in the towns of al-Ram and Kafr Aqab, as well as in Qalandia refugee camp. The Al-Quds salem Governorate said that the notices were delivered to shops and homeowners under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

In the same context, Israeli forces continued raids into Qalandia camp, forcibly evacuating residents from their homes and converting them into military outposts. Among them was the home of slain Palestinian Samir Aslan, which was vandalized and ransacked as part of an ongoing campaign of raids, searches, and arrests that began the previous night.

On Monday evening, Israeli forces also closed the bridge leading to the village of Jaba, north of Occupied Al-Quds , using earth mounds. The bridge serves as the only access point for residents traveling to the town via al-Ram, forcing locals to use alternative routes on foot. The move coincided with the continued closure of the Jaba gate near a military checkpoint.

In Jenin Governorate, Israeli bulldozers continued for a second consecutive day to level agricultural land in Khirbet Suruj near the town of al-Yamun. The work appears to be part of efforts to pave a new settlement road in preparation for establishing a new settlement in the area.

The escalation comes amid ongoing large-scale incursions in areas north of Occupied Al-Quds and in Jenin, accompanied by on-the-ground measures that further tighten restrictions on Palestinians and impose new realities.



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