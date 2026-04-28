Holy Courtyard of Al-Abbas Shrine spreads banners of joy on occasion of birth of Imam Al-Ridha (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The staff of the Holy Courtyard Care Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine began spreading banners of joy and happiness to celebrate the birth anniversary of Imam Ali ibn Musa ar-Redha (peace be upon them).

The works included the installation of decorative banners in the corridors of the holy courtyard, inscribed with congratulatory and celebratory phrases, in honor of this blessed occasion.

These efforts are part of the department's plan to commemorate the birthdays of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) by displaying signs of joy and decoration, contributing to an atmosphere filled with faith and happiness throughout the holy courtyard.



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