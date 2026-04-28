Al-Abbas Shrine delegation reviews preparations for unveiling ceremony of first edition of Najaf Holy Quran

ABNA24 - A delegation from the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine reviewed the final preparations for the unveiling ceremony of the first edition of the Najaf Holy Quran, scheduled for next Wednesday.

Sheikh Jawad al-Nasrawi, a member of the committee overseeing the Quran's printing, stated, "The delegation reviewed the final preparations for the ceremony, which will be held in the Alawi complex hall. These preparations include setting up the stage, sound system, display screens, and seating arrangements, as well as finalizing the artistic designs for the event."

He added, "The ceremony will be held next Wednesday to celebrate the birth anniversary of Imam ar-Redha (peace be upon him). It will begin with a Quranic recitation by a student of religious studies, followed by a speech from the Senior Official of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine; His Eminence Sayed Ahmad al-Safi, and then a speech from the committee overseeing the calligraphy and printing of the Quran, delivered by Sheikh Abdul-Ridha al-Manawari."

Al-Nasrawi added, "The ceremony will include a poetry recital celebrating the blessed birth anniversary and the occasion of the calligraphy and printing of the Quran, delivered by Sheikh Hussein Qaftan. The event will conclude with honoring all those who contributed to the completion of this project."

He noted that "most of the preparations for the ceremony were undertaken by several departments of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, most notably the departments of the Scientific Complex for the Holy Quran, Public Relations, Media, Intellectual and Cultural Affairs, Communications and Information Security, Industries and Artistic Crafts, and the Al-Kafeel Center for Advertising and Marketing, among others."

The first edition of the Najaf Al-Ashraf Quran received the blessing of the Supreme Religious Authority, His Eminence Sayed Ali al-Husseini al-Sistani, and was printed at the Al-Kafeel Printing and Publishing House, affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine.



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