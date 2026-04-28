Lebanese Hezbollah’s Combat Drones Strike Two Gatherings of Criminal Israeli Soldiers in South Lebanon

ABNA24 - The Islamic Resistance of Hezbollah targeted on Monday two gatherings of Israeli soldiers in Al-Naqoura town, South Lebanon, in response to the Israeli violations of the ceasefire and attacks on the Lebanese civilians.

In this context, Hezbollah Military Media issued the following statement:

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon, which resulted in the martyrdom of a number of civilians and injuries among others, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:30 on Monday 27-04-2026 two gatherings of “Israeli” enemy army soldiers in the Naqoura town with two loitering drones, achieving confirmed hits.



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