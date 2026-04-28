Israeli aggression on Lebanon: 2,521 martyred, 7,804 wounded

ABNA24 - The death toll in Lebanon since March 2 has climbed to 2,521, as a result of the Israeli aggression on the country.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported, in a daily statistical bulletin made by the National News Agency, that the number of injured has reached 7,804, including 12 fatalities recorded over the last 24 hours.

The figures come amid growing public condemnation and mounting humanitarian concerns, with an estimated 1.5 million people affected by the ongoing crisis and accusations of deliberate attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

The situation has been further aggravated by worsening humanitarian conditions and the increasing hardship faced by displaced families, particularly those who remain unregistered and are living in temporary shelters with limited access to essential services.





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