Hezbollah’s missiles, drones remain major threat to Israel - admits criminal Netanyahu

ABNA24 - Israeli occupation entity Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted, on Monday, that Hezbollah’s missiles and drones still pose two major threats to the occupation entity.

Netanyahu made these statements during a speech at the so-called General Staff Conference of the army at the Ramat David Air Base in northern occupied Palestine, claiming to have achieved significant accomplishments on the Lebanese front.

On the other hand, the Lebanese resistance had earlier broadcast a video documenting the targeting of a gathering of occupation forces and an evacuation force in the town of Taybeh in southern Lebanon via attack drones, while attempting to evacuate wounded soldiers.



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